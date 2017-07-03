Darjeeling boarding schools extend vacation, amid ongoing agitation

Darjeeling: The boarding schools of Darjeeling, which were scheduled to reopen Tuesday, have extended their vacation due to the indefinite shutdown in the hills. The vacation had begun on 23 June.

“We have decided to extend the vacation as the shutdown is going on. We have not given any time-frame as to when the schools will reopen. As soon as normalcy returns in the hills, we will inform parents and reopen schools,” principal of St. Joseph’s North Point, Father Shanjumon told PTI.

Father Shanjumon is a member of the Darjeeling ICSE Schools Association. St. Joseph’s North Point is a prominent boarding school in the Darjeeling Hills. The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) had given a 12-hour window to schools on 23 June to evacuate boarders.

The indefinite shutdown in the hills over the demand of separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 19th day on Monday. Normal life was affected due to the shutdown. Except pharmacy, all other shops, restaurants, private offices and hotels remained closed.