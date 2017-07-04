Communal riots in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, Centre rushes paramilitary forces

Kolkata/New Delhi: Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal over an “objectionable” post on Facebook, prompting the Centre to rush 300 paramilitary personnel on Tuesday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district over the “objectionable” post.

Official sources in Delhi said the clashes were triggered last evening over the Facebook post about a holy site.

They said three companies (about 300 personnel) of paramilitary forces were being rushed to the state to assist the local police in containing the situation.