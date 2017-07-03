Major price changes post GST

Mumbai: Now that the goods and services tax (GST) has been rolled out, here are some major pricing changes that are already coming into effect.

Mobile phones (price decrease)

Over the weekend, Apple cut the retail prices of iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watch models for its consumers in India. Samsung and other manufacturers are expected to follow suit.

Daily-use products (price decrease)

Daily-use products like soap and detergent bars are getting cheaper as the GST rate on these fall to 18%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the country’s largest packaged goods firm, already announced it has slashed prices for its Rin detergent bar, increased weight of its Surf Excel bar, and is offering 33% extra on its Pears and Dove bar of soap.

Cars (price decrease)

The maximum price reduction was led by luxury cars like Discovery Sport—vehicles with 5+2 seats saw a reduction of about Rs4 lakh across diesel and petrol variants. Even smaller cars like Maruti Alto and Wagon R saw a few thousand rupees knocked off their pricing.

Bikes (price decrease)

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Co. Ltd has reduced prices. “Price reduction is in the range of Rs350 to Rs1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to Rs4,150 depending on each state,” TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Salon and spa services (price increase)

Consumers are paying 3% more for salon and spa services as these services come under the 18% slab as against 15% in the VAT regime.