BJP to see impact of demonetisation in Gujarat poll: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP’s graph was coming down as its policies were ‘anti-farmer and anti-trader’. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: The BJP will see the impact of demonetisation and GST in poll results of Gujarat where people have “made up their mind against the party”, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said. He said the BJP’s graph was coming down as its policies were “anti-farmer and anti-trader”.

“The decision of demonetisation and GST has impacted traders and the entire business and the economy is ruined. In Gujarat poll results, the BJP will see its impact as people have made up their mind to vote against it,” Yadav said while addressing a traders’ conference at the party headquarters here.

On the civic poll results in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh pointed out at the “poor performance” of the BJP in small cities and rural areas. “When results of municipal corporations are being touted as the BJP’s victory, the same for small cities and rural areas should also be analysed,” he demanded.

“The graph of the BJP is coming down as its policies are anti-farmers and anti-traders. Demonetisation impacted business and almost all the money, which was in circulation came back in banks,” he said adding that economy of the country is seeing a downward trend.

Alleging poor law and order situation in the state, Akhilesh citied crime cases in Mathura, Faizabad and Sitapur and assured traders that SP would always be there to fight for their interest. “The traders are insecure in the present regime”, he charged.

Earlier, addressing the gathering SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav claimed that businessmen were leaving the country due to economic policies of the BJP government at the Centre and also in UP. “They (traders) are saying that they will return when this (BJP) government will go,” he said.

On Gujarat polls, Ramgopal said, “BJP is losing in Gujarat. And UP is the only state which could ensure BJP goes from Centre (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) also” and added “Ram Rajya will come only when BJP government is removed.”.