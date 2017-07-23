Uttar Pradesh govt launches free power connection scheme for BPL families

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh power minister Srikant Sharma on Sunday launched free power connection scheme for the below poverty level (BPL) card holders in the state.

“The scheme of providing free power connection to the BPL card holders has been launched at 624 places across the state,” he said.

Sharma said the scheme would also benefit the poor people who do not have BPL cards at present. “Such people would have to pay between Rs80 to Rs120 for getting the power connection,” he said.

“The scheme would also provide relief to the middle class people as the instalment payment facility would be admissible for them,” the minister said.

Sharma said while the Centre had launched the free gas connection scheme for the poor, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is giving free power connection to the same class of people.

“The Yogi government is working for the common man and the poor,” he claimed.

Sharma accused the previous government of not being “worried” about the poor. “The body was in India, the soul was in Italy,” he alleged.

He said, “The Saifai system is now over and the whole of the state is getting uniform power supply,” he claimed, adding that the same principle is being applied for development. “The work on making the state free of crime and corruption is going on a war footing,” he added.