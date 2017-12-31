Rajinikanth announces political entry

The 67-year old Rajinikanth has films like 2.0 and Kaala lined up for release in 2018. Photo: PTI

Chennai: After making the people of Tamil Nadu wait for over two decades, Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Sunday ended the year by announcing his political entry.

Stating that it is the necessity of time, Rajinikanth said, “My political entry is confirm.”

He added that he will launch a political party and will contest from all 234 constituencies in the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

“The time for change is here,” said Rajinikanth.

He criticized the present Tamil Nadu government which has remained in a confused state over the past year after the demise of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The actor who has been meeting his fans over the last five days, said on Tuesday that he will announce his political stand on 31 December.

He added that he is not greedy to hold power. “If I was greedy, I could have jumped into action in 1996,” he said.

The superstar’s political stand has been much speculated upon since 1996 when he made a strong political comment that impacted that year’s election results. He had then extended support to the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which swept the polls.

“If Jayalalithaa is voted back to power, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu,” the actor had said. His strong remarks against the late chief minister contributed to her All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) defeat in 1996.

In May this year, Rajinikanth admitted he made a mistake by supporting the DMK-led alliance 20 years ago. “It was a political accident,” he said.

The 67-year old actor, who has films like 2.0 and Kaala lined up for release in 2018, in a meeting with fans in May made some cryptic statements on his political plans. “I have my own duties and responsibilities and the same with you. So, go back home and do your work. But when the war comes, let us encounter it. God is there!” he said.

On Sunday, talking to his fans Rajinikanth said: “Let us get ourselves ready and plunge when we inch closer to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.”

“Let’s face the next democratic war (assembly election),” he said.