On Kashmir, centre looking at integrated permanent solution: Rajnath Singh

Mumbai: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Central government is working on an “integrated permanent solution” to the Kashmir problem.

At a press conference in Mumbai, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, however, refused to divulge more when asked about the components of the solution.

Separately, along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the home minister addressed BJP workers on three years of the Narendra Modi government.

Asked about the effectiveness of security forces in meeting infiltration attempts by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists along the Line of Control, Singh said the forces were responding to the challenges but added that it would take time for the situation to return to normal.

“The situation is improving in Kashmir. There have been phases in the past when the situation has turned critical in Kashmir but we do not want a repeat of those phases. That is why we are working on an integrated permanent solution to the Kashmir problem,” he said.

Singh said some elements in Kashmir were creating unrest at the behest of Pakistan and added that the government was open to talks with anybody who gave up arms and came forward without preconditions.

Singh said these elements in Kashmir were inciting the youth, adding that the Modi government would not allow them to sabotage their future.

During the Modi government’s three-year tenure, except for the Gurdaspur and Pathankot attacks, there has not been a big terror attack, he said. “We have been able to nullify a large number of terrorists. Pakistan is still persisting with its nefarious activities, but Modiji’s diplomacy has succeeded in getting the international community on board to appreciate India’s point of view,” he added.

On Left-Wing Extremism, Singh said the last three years had seen a 181% increase in the arrests of Maoist operatives. “We have been wholeheartedly and fully supporting state governments on the Maoist front. The Modi government is ready for talks with Maoists too on the condition that they give up the violent course,” he said.

On the violent farmers’ protests in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, both BJP-ruled states, Singh said the state governments were capable of handling the situation. “In both states, we have chief ministers who are sensitive to the farmers’ concerns and they are handling the situation well.”

Asked about the Congress charge that both governments were using force to suppress the protest, Singh hit back saying the Congress party was “primarily responsible for the farmers’ plight in India as it had ruled for nearly 60 years”.

“The Congress had forgotten for 60 years that India is an agrarian country, that farmers are the backbone of India’s economy, and that farmers in this country are poor. It is Congress which is responsible for the farmers’ plight,” the home minister said.