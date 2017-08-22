Question mark over Shiv Sena’s urban strategy after civic poll setbacks

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Photo: HT

Mumbai: A series of sub-par performances in civic elections across major cities of Maharashtra has raised question marks over the Shiv Sena’s urban strategy. Shiv Sena functionaries from these cities say the party leadership needs to understand the reasons for the rise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in urban and semi-urban Maharashtra.

“These results prove that the BJP is not only taking the Congress and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) space in cities but it is also undercutting us in those urban centres which should have been our strongholds. We are fast losing ground in areas we should be dominating,” admitted a senior Shiv Sena strategist requesting anonymity.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena failed to stop the BJP from winning another municipal corporation poll in Mira-Bhayander, the western township in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The BJP won 61 of the 95 seats and Shiv Sena 22. Though the Sena improved over its 2012 tally of 15, the difference between the BJP and its tally is far too wide to overlook, Sena functionaries admit.

Since February this year, 14 municipal corporations in Maharashtra have gone to polls and the BJP has emerged the single largest party in these, winning nearly 725 seats of the total 1,615. The Shiv Sena is a distant second winning around 310 seats. The numbers in 2017 tell even more about the BJP’s rise in urban Maharashtra at the cost of Congress, NCP, and even Shiv Sena.

In 2012, the BJP held around 250 seats of municipal corporators in 13 of these cities while the Sena had around 275. The Panvel Municipal Corporation had its maiden election in May this year in which the BJP won comprehensively and the Sena failed to win a single seat. As compared to the BJP, the Sena strength in 13 cities has gone up from 275 seats in 2012 to nearly 310 in 2017.

“The BJP has had a nearly three-fold rise while we have stagnated between 275 and 310 in five years. This is not a good performance for a party which wants to rule Maharashtra on its own,” said a Sena legislator from one of these 14 cities requesting anonymity.

More importantly, the Sena has managed to better the BJP only in its two bastions of Mumbai and Thane where it won 84 and 67 seats respectively in February 2017 elections to the BJP’s 82 and 23. In other 12 municipal corporation polls, the Shiv Sena performance has been between modest to poor. This legislator, who claims that he has raised the need to draft a “better and more modern urban strategy” in the party’s internal meetings, said the party was making a serious mistake in fighting all elections in the state “against the BJP and not on its own agenda”. “Once we have taken a position against the BJP in elections, there is hardly any room to project our agenda. In contrast, the BJP, especially Fadnavis, has focused on the development agenda,” he said.

The Sena strategist quoted earlier also pointed to the “bad press” the party had earned by the “inept” handling of civic issues in Mumbai. He cited the case of radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa who was attacked by the Sena for raising the issue of potholes on Mumbai roads. “We should have taken it in our stride and taken her views on board. Instead, we gave a nasty response by targeting her. People do have complaints about Mumbai roads and we have to be seen owning the city. Politics is as much conducted on television and social media these days as it is on the ground. The BJP used this issue to its advantage,” said the Sena strategist. He said the old excuse of blaming it on other government agencies in Mumbai had lost credibility. “If on emotive issues we claim to be representing Mumbai, then potholes on roads is also our responsibility,” he said.