BJP, CPI(M) trying to stoke unrest in Darjeeling: Mamata Banerjee

The BJP is trying to divide the country, said Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Mint

Midnapore: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused opposition BJP and CPI(M) of trying to flare up unrest in the Darjeeling Hills and said the state government will never allow the division of Bengal.

“The BJP is trying to divide the country and our society. They are also trying to flare up violence and unrest in the hills... Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars are our pride. They are trying to divide Bengal. We will never allow the division,” Banerjee said.

Criticizing the CPI(M) for pursuing “double standards” with regard to the Darjeeling Hills, she said, “There is no difference between the CPI(M) and the BJP on this... When the CPI(M) goes to the hills it says divide Bengal and when it comes down to the plains they stage walkouts (from discussions). This is their duplicity.”

Banerjee had on Tuesday told the assembly that Darjeeling has been a part of West Bengal and she would not allow its division. Life in Darjeeling Hills has been affected due to the “undeclared bandh” there, she had said, and urged the hill parties to shun violence and come to the discussion table, for which the government was ready.