Govt breaches fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 in November

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley may have to recalibrate his fiscal consolidation roadmap of achieving a fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP by 2018-19. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The government breached its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year ending March 2018 in November itself due to lower-than-expected revenue collections and higher revenue expenditure, giving clear signals that it may fail to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of GDP for the year.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed during April to November period, government’s fiscal deficit was 112% of its Rs5.5 trillion target for current fiscal year 2017-18.

During the April-November period, revenue deficit also stood at 152% of the Rs3.2 trillion full-year target signalling that the government may also miss the revenue deficit target of 1.9% of GDP for 2017-18. During the same period last year, revenue deficit was 98.2% of the full-year target.

The finance ministry on Wednesday announced that it will borrow Rs50,000 long-term funds through government securities which analysts said may raise the fiscal deficit by 30 basis points to 3.5% of GDP for 2017-18.

This may also force finance minister Arun Jaitley to recalibrate his fiscal consolidation roadmap of achieving a fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP by 2018-19.

The finance ministry, however, said in a statement that the government will not be raising any net additional borrowing “between now and March 2018” as it plans to trim its short-term borrowing programme.

GST (goods and services tax) receipts have been a cause for concern. Total GST collection, including taxes on inter-state supplies and the cess on certain items, added up to Rs80,808 crore in December. This was a 14% drop from receipts in August, the first month of tax collection and return filing under the new indirect tax system that kicked in on 1 July. However, tax revenue collections are only marginally down in April-November period at 57% of the full-year target from 58.9% during the same period a year ago.

The government has so far managed to raise about three-fourths of the targeted Rs72,000 crore through disinvestment, according to information available from the finance ministry.

Non-tax revenue including dividends from public sector banks and the Reserve Bank of India is only 36.5% of the full-year target during April-November period against 54.2% during the same period last year. The RBI has transferred Rs30,659 crore as a dividend to the government, less than half the surplus it transferred the previous year, causing much of the drop in non-tax revenue.