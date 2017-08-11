Economic Survey says meeting economic growth target of 6.75-7.5% difficult

The Economic Survey expects fiscal deficit to decline to 3.2% of GDP in FY18 compared with 3.5% in FY17. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The second volume of the Economic Survey 2016-17 says that achieving the upper end of 6.75% to 7.5% real GDP growth predicted in February is difficult. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday tabled the second volume of the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, which contains the updated set of macroeconomic data.

The survey also says that there remains considerable economic scope for monetary policy easing. It also expects fiscal deficit to decline to 3.2% of GDP in FY18 compared with 3.5% in FY17.

The survey has listed structural reform agenda as including the implementation of GST, Air India privatisation, addressing twin balance sheet challenge facing banks.