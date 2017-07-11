Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 10 02 AM IST

Amarnath yatra attack: Rajnath Singh calls meeting to review security situation

A high-level Central team will visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation following the Amarnath Yatra attack

PTI
Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday directed officials to ensure foolproof security for Amarnath pilgrims. PTI
Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday directed officials to ensure foolproof security for Amarnath pilgrims. PTI

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called a meeting to review the security situation in Kashmir, following the attack on Amarnath Yatra on Monday that killed seven pilgrims, including six women, and injured 32 others. Militants struck a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.

A high-level Central team will visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation.

    Also Read: Terrorists kill 7 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, injure 32 in Anantnag

    The home minister, in a telephonic call to governor N.N. Vohra and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, sought details of the attack on Monday. He told them to ensure that the injured people are given adequate medical treatment. He also directed officials to ensure foolproof security in future.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 10 02 AM IST
