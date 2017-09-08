Uttar Pradesh govt plans rural health scheme

New Delhi: After the hospital deaths of several children in Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad districts sparked public outrage, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning a project to attend to the health needs of people in rural areas.

“The UP government is shortly coming out with a project to tackle the health issues in rural area of the state. The scheme envisages dividing UP into five clusters for managing the health-related problems and needs and effectively deploying doctors, para-medical staff and others who can handle the issues in the rural areas,” UP health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said at a medical technology conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The...system would be such that a villager in a remote area can through telephone connect to the control centres which will be operational on 24 X 7 basis to explain about the diseases that they are afflicted with and the doctors receiving the calls would be prescribing simple medicine,” said Singh.

“If the ailment does not go away, the doctors will prescribe relevant medicines or antibiotics, whatever is required, which would be made available to them. Even then if the disease doesn’t go away, the patient will be shifted to hospitals at the district centres for further treatment,” he said.

The UP government is looking at the project as a breakthrough policy change that can bring about radical quality changes in the healthcare system in UP. The state government is also considering Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to help the patients in long run.

“I want the diagnostic centres to get involved in this project for which the tenders would be called very shortly and would be worth Rs 1,000 crore. Our government is open to PPP model in the healthcare segment wherein ideal capacities lie with hospitals and diagnostic centres can be availed (of) by the government and paid according to the central government health scheme (CGHS) rates. This will help in ensuring quality health services to the people at low cost,” Singh said.

UP’s poor healthcare infrastructure has been in focus after the deaths of over 30 children in just two days in Baba Raghav Das Medical (BRD) College in Gorakhpur and 49 infants in a month in the Farrukhabad district hospital.

“UP government is taking every step for the non-occurence of such tragic incidents. I assure that every possible step would be taken to plug the corruption and loopholes in the system to ensure a higher degree of transparency and efficiency in the system,” Singh said.