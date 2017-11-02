After guests from Bhutan, India gears up to play host to two more royal couples

Charles, prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, will visit New Delhi on 8-9 November. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: It seems like the season for royal visits. In the space of two weeks, India will be playing host to three royal couples—one from South Asia and two from Europe—hailing from some of the oldest monarchies in the world.

The first to arrive were the king and queen of Bhutan—Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck—who landed in India on Tuesday with their one-and-a-half-year-old son Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck on a four-day visit.

The next to arrive over the weekend are King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. They arrive on 5 November and visit New Delhi and Mumbai during the course of a week-long visit.

Rounding off the royal visits to India will be the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall—Charles and his wife Camilla—who will be in New Delhi on 8-9 November.

The convergence of royalty in India, Indian officials say, is by accident rather than design. Two people familiar with the developments separately said that there were many factors to be taken into account including the convenience of dates —for the hosts as well as the visitors.

The visits are taking place in specific contexts.

In the case of Bhutan, the visit by the royal couple is their first since India and China ended a 73-day-old standoff on Doklam plateau in the Himalayan kingdom two months ago. And it was an occasion for India and Bhutan to discuss the subject.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the security concerns of India and Bhutan were indivisible and mutual as he expressed deep appreciation for the Himalayan kingdom’s support in resolving the Doklam stand-off. “He conveyed deep appreciation for the King of Bhutan’s personal involvement and guidance and the support provided by Bhutan in addressing the recent situation in the Doklam area,” a statement from Kovind’s office said.

The stand-off was triggered when Chinese troops started constructing a road on the plateau that Bhutan claims as its territory. The confrontation —seen as the worst between India and China in two decades—ended with Indian and Chinese troops pulling out on 28 August.

The Belgian royal couple’s visit, on the other hand, is aimed at ramping up India-Belgium relations in the economic space as well as mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Executives from almost 90 Belgian companies and representatives of 13 academic and scientific organizations will accompany the Belgian royal couple.

“The underlying theme of this state visit is one about Belgium and India (working) towards an innovative partnership in the 21st century,” said Jan Luykx, Belgian ambassador to India.

In the case of Britain’s royal couple, the visit is in the context of taking stock of the work done by the charities that Prince Charles is associated with, a person familiar with the developments said.

Among the programmes listed for the royal couple in New Delhi are a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and paying homage to Indian soldiers killed during World War 1.

During the meeting with Modi, Charles is expected to reiterate an invite already issued for him to attend the Commonwealth Summit in London next year. The British royal couple who began their tour in Singapore on 31 October, will also visit Malaysia before landing in India—the last leg of their swing through Asia.