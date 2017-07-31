PM Modi announces Rs2 lakh ex-gratia for those killed in Assam, Rajasthan floods
Narendra Modi announces Rs2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs50,000 each for those seriously injured, in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Rs2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan. He also announced Rs50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in the two states, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
The two states have suffered widespread destruction besides loss of lives in the floods. The prime minister is expected to visit Assam on Tuesday to get a first-hand assessment of the flood situation.
