Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 06 07 PM IST

Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express derails near Minto bridge in Delhi, 1 injured

Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express went off tracks near the Minto bridge in Delhi, hours after seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh
PTI
The derailments of the Ranchi Rajdhani and the Shaktipunj Express are the first two accidents since Piyush Goyal took over as the new railways minister this week. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The derailments of the Ranchi Rajdhani and the Shaktipunj Express are the first two accidents since Piyush Goyal took over as the new railways minister this week. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express went off tracks near the Minto bridge in Delhi on Thursday, hours after seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, said a railways spokesperson.

One person was injured when the engine and power car of the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani derailed at 11:45am as it was approaching the Delhi railway station, said Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.

At the time of the incident, the train was running at a speed of around 5 km/hour, he said.

The injured man, identified as Imam Hussain, was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Daryaganj, Sharma added.

The derailments of the Rajdhani and the Shaktipunj Express are the first two accidents since Piyush Goyal took over as the new railways minister this week.

First Published: Thu, Sep 07 2017. 06 07 PM IST
Topics: Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express Indian Railways Shaktipunj Express Minto bridge Piyush Goyal

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share