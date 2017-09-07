Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express derails near Minto bridge in Delhi, 1 injured

The derailments of the Ranchi Rajdhani and the Shaktipunj Express are the first two accidents since Piyush Goyal took over as the new railways minister this week. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express went off tracks near the Minto bridge in Delhi on Thursday, hours after seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, said a railways spokesperson.

One person was injured when the engine and power car of the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani derailed at 11:45am as it was approaching the Delhi railway station, said Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.

At the time of the incident, the train was running at a speed of around 5 km/hour, he said.

The injured man, identified as Imam Hussain, was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Daryaganj, Sharma added.

