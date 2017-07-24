Maharashtra legislature’s monsoon session begins today

Mumbai: Maharashtra legislature’s monsoon session begins on Monday amid pressure on the state finances to raise funds for the Rs34,022 crore farm loan waiver.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Sunday that adequate budgetary allocation would be made for the loan waiver. The state government will table supplementary demands which will account for a large chunk of the loan waiver burden, Fadnavis said. He said around 25,000 online centres have been opened across the state to help farmers file applications for the loan waiver. This process also begins from 24 July.

More From Livemint »

The chief minister reiterated that the loan waiver announced by Maharashtra was “historic” and that the government was taking utmost care to ensure that the relief reaches the deserving farmers unlike previous such sops. The government has put in place an online platform on the lines of one used by the Andhra Pradesh government to identify eligible farmers and avoid irregularities that rendered the 2008 loan waiver ineffective, Fadnavis said.

The three-week session will see introduction and re-introduction of 21 bills, including seven that are pending in the legislative council, the upper house of the state legislature’s bi-cameral system. The government plans to introduce 14 new bills including a legislation that seeks to convert an ordinance proposing voting rights to farmers to elect directors on the board of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC).

Another significant ordinance that the government will try to convert into a legislation during the session pertains to direct election of sarpanch (village or gram panchayat head) from among the people. “These two bills may witness lot of discussions and objections from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party who have already expressed their reservations about these proposals,” said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister, requesting anonymity.

The Congress, NCP and BJP ally Shiv Sena are likely to grill the government on the implementation of the loan waiver scheme. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who has been on a state-wide tour to engage with the farmers, has described the loan waiver provisions as “unsatisfactory”. On Sunday, Sena mouthpiece Saamna carried an interview with Thackeray in which he said the Sena would keep up the pressure on the government to make information about the beneficiary farmers public. Shiv Sena legislators are likely to raise this issue during the session.

Meanwhile, differences have developed between the Congress and NCP, which in April and May this year, led a united opposition’s Sangharsha Yatra to demand loan waiver, before the start of the monsoon session. The BJP-led government plans to move resolutions to acknowledge the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, besides other politicians who have spent five decades in public life. However, the Congress and NCP have sparred publicly over the order of precedence these resolutions should follow.

The Congress has argued that a resolution referring to Indira Gandhi’s contribution needed to be tabled first, while the NCP has predictably favoured a resolution commending Pawar’s contribution. Fadnavis took a safe position on Sunday, saying this issue would be sorted out through discussions with all parties. But on Sunday, the NCP skipped the opposition parties’ meeting called at the Congress leader and leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s residence. Later, the Congress and NCP addressed separate press conferences, a first during the two-and-half-year rule of the BJP-led government.