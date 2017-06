A file photo of NDTV’s Prannoy Roy. CBI has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing a loss of Rs48 crore to ICICI Bank. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy here and in Dehradun for allegedly causing loss to a private bank.

The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing a loss of Rs48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said.

They said the agency is carrying out searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.