China ‘unusually aggressive’ in its stand on Doklam: S. Jaishankar

New Delhi: China’s stand on the recent Doklam dispute in Sikkim sector has been unusually aggressive and articulate, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday, according to some committee members.

However, Jaishankar, who was briefing the panel on external affairs, maintained that New Delhi is engaged with Beijing in defusing tension through diplomatic channels. The comments were relayed to reporters by some of the 20 members who were present in the meeting. The foreign secretary told the panel that India has clearly outlined its position on the border and Chinese have their own position, but they are misinterpreting it so India was trying to clarify it.

He said that India has been maintaining the same position since 1895 as per an Anglo-Chinese agreement. “Jaishankar told us that China’s aggression and rhetoric on the recent standoff is unusual but it is not that complicated as it is being projected in some quarters. We will continue to engage with them through diplomatic channels,” one of the members said, on the condition of anonymity.

Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked in a face-off for over a month after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area.