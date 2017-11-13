Income tax raids on properties linked to Sasikala’s relatives continue on day 5
Chennai: Income tax raids that began on Thursday on properties belonging to jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K. Sasikala and her family members continued for the fifth day on Monday.
“The searches were over. Now, recording of the statements and questioning are remaining,” an I-T official told PTI.
The tax raids under “Operation Clean Money” targeted shell firms belonging to 10 groups, including those run by members of Sasikala’s family and associates.
On Thursday, over 1,800 officials inspected 187 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and Delhi. By Monday morning, the searches were still on at over five places, including the Jaya TV office.
Earlier, the sidelined AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran alleged, “The I-T raids are a clear signal of political vendetta. The central government is behind these raids.”
Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre, he said, “I will not allow the party that is behind these raids to get established in Tamil Nadu.”
On Sunday, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan rejected the charges that the I-T department was being used to target people.
“The income tax department is an autonomous body. We cannot question them if they take any action against any person. I-T raids are taking place in other states. There is no truth in the allegation that the Income Tax department is biased,” he said.
Following the factional divide in the ruling AIADMK, Jaya TV has been critical of the government led by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam.
In August, after the merger of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam factions, the AIADMK passed a resolution to retrieve the properties of Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR, the party’s mouthpiece.
