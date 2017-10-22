Narendra Modi opens roll-on roll-off ferry in Gujarat

Prime minister Narendra Modi performing ‘Poojan’ at Ghogha Sea Ferry Point to mark the inauguration of Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Ro Ferry Service, in Ghogha, Bhavnagar, Gujarat on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said development and the well-being of citizens was the priority of the BJP-led government at the centre and in Gujarat, where assembly elections are due this year.

Modi was in Gujarat to launch a slew of projects, including a ferry service from Ghogha to Dahej, the Vadodara City command control centre, the Waghodiya regional water supply scheme and the new head office of the Bank of Baroda.

“We are clear in our working. All our resources will be spent towards the well being of every citizen. Our priority is development. The scale of development works being inaugurated in Vadodara is unprecedented,” Modi told a public meeting in Vadodara.

The announcement of several development projects is crucial because the assembly polls in Gujarat will witness a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

“Since I was a child, I was hearing about a ferry service from Ghogha to Dahej. It was not done all these years because development was never a priority for them (Congress). When we (BJP) got a chance to serve we focussed on all-round development and the ferry is operational today,” Modi said.

During his visit to Vadodara, Modi also handed over keys of houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban and rural) and laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure and development projects, including an integrated transport hub, regional water supply schemes, housing projects and a flyover.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the capacity expansion of the Mundra-Delhi petroleum product pipeline and a greenfield marketing terminal project of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL).