Gujarat elections: PM Modi takes development flight on last day of campaign

File photo. Apart from unveiling a string of development projects in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been regularly visiting his home state in the last one year. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: After hitting out at rival Congress on a host of issues ranging from “their alleged Pakistan links” to personal comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some Congress leaders, the focus seems to be back on development on Tuesday as Modi took the country’s first-ever seaplane flight from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district.

Campaigning for the second phase of polls to be held on 14 December ends on Tuesday at 5pm.

“Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a seaplane will land on the Sabarmati river. I will go to Ambaji in the seaplane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back,” Modi announced at a public rally at Sabarmati Riverfront on Monday evening.

“Hun Chhu Vikaas, Hun Chhu Gujarat” (I am development, I am Gujarat), is BJP’s election slogan for Gujarat elections where it is aiming to win for the fifth time in a row.

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi, who has been criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by finding loopholes in the development model of Gujarat, has alleged that the PM is diverting from the issue of development. Gandhi has also been raising questions on the development model of Gujarat through daily tweets since the last two weeks.

Apart from unveiling a string of development projects in Gujarat, the prime minister has been regularly visiting his home state in the last one year.

The Sabarmati Riverfront from where Modi’s plane took off on Tuesday was one of his pet projects as Gujarat’s chief minister between 2001 and 2014. The city beautification project with gardens and public spaces has seen Narmada waters flowing from one end of Ahmedabad to another in what was otherwise a dry landscape.

The seaplane is also seen as an answer to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism on development.

“The Congress people would never have imagined such development. It is not possible to make airports everywhere. We are working to develop waterways. We are going to start 106 waterways,” Modi said on Monday.

Ahmedabad police had on Monday cancelled roadshows of Modi and Gandhi in the city, slated for Tuesday, citing security reasons.

Polling for the second phase is on 14 December for 93 (out of 182) assembly constituencies.

The second phase will see elections being held in the North Gujarat region which is crucial for both the BJP and the Congress as it has been the epicentre of the Patidar agitation for quota reservation demands.

Traditionally, North Gujarat region, with its 53 seats, including 21 from Ahmedabad district, has been a stronghold of the BJP. In 2012, BJP won 32 seats, with Congress bagging 21.

North Gujarat also happens to be home to the biggest leaders from the ruling BJP, including Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, former chief minister Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. It is also home to two big leaders of recent agitations—Hardik Patel of Patidar stir and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is also contesting in the second phase from Vadgam constituency as an Independent candidate. He is being supported by the Congress which has decided not to field any candidate from the constituency.

Of the 93 constituencies going to polls on Thursday, 52 were won by BJP, while Congress won 39 in 2012.