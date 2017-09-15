Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 15 2017. 09 36 PM IST

CPM politburo ratifies Ritabrata Banerjee’s removal from party

CPM politburo ratifies the West Bengal state secretariat’s decision to expel Lok Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
West Bengal state secretariat had decided to expel Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview. Photo: HT
West Bengal state secretariat had decided to expel Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview. Photo: HT

Kolkata: The highest decision making body of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, on Friday ratified the West Bengal state secretariat’s decision to expel Ritabrata Banerjee, a Lok Sabha member of Parliament.

The state secretariat had decided to expel Banerjee on Wednesday, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview.

On Friday, after the politburo ratified the decision, the CPM said in a statement that Banerjee has not been able to rectify himself and that he continued to tarnish the party’s image, referring to the three-month ban imposed on him in June.

First Published: Fri, Sep 15 2017. 09 36 PM IST
Topics: Ritabrata Banerjee CPM West bengal Communist Party of India Marxist Lok Sabha

