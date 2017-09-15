CPM politburo ratifies Ritabrata Banerjee’s removal from party
CPM politburo ratifies the West Bengal state secretariat’s decision to expel Lok Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee
Kolkata: The highest decision making body of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, on Friday ratified the West Bengal state secretariat’s decision to expel Ritabrata Banerjee, a Lok Sabha member of Parliament.
The state secretariat had decided to expel Banerjee on Wednesday, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview.
On Friday, after the politburo ratified the decision, the CPM said in a statement that Banerjee has not been able to rectify himself and that he continued to tarnish the party’s image, referring to the three-month ban imposed on him in June.
First Published: Fri, Sep 15 2017. 09 36 PM IST
Latest News »
- PR industry in India grows 18% to reach Rs1, 315 crore in 2017: report
- Decide on AIADMK symbol issue by 31 October, Madras HC tells EC
- Hyundai raises vehicle prices by up to Rs84,867 on GST cess hike
- Donald Trump sparks anger in UK over tweets on London attack
- India home to 23.4% of world’s hungry, 51% women are anemic: UN report
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
FII outflows: Who is stealing India’s thunder?
SBI Life Insurance’s superior growth makes valuations look fair
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins
Share