CPM politburo ratifies Ritabrata Banerjee’s removal from party

West Bengal state secretariat had decided to expel Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview. Photo: HT

Kolkata: The highest decision making body of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, on Friday ratified the West Bengal state secretariat’s decision to expel Ritabrata Banerjee, a Lok Sabha member of Parliament.

The state secretariat had decided to expel Banerjee on Wednesday, two days after he slammed the party in a television interview.

On Friday, after the politburo ratified the decision, the CPM said in a statement that Banerjee has not been able to rectify himself and that he continued to tarnish the party’s image, referring to the three-month ban imposed on him in June.