Thundershowers lash Mumbai, likely to continue till Sunday

File photo. According to the India Meteorological Department, rain or thundershowers are likely to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Mumbai: The city witnessed heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning on Thursday night and on Friday morning, delaying the suburban train services and causing inconvenience to motorists on roads in some areas.

There was no report of injury or casualty in the rains, that picked momentum in the last couple of days after a brief lull. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell said no untoward incident was reported so far.

The weather station at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 32 mm rain from 8.30 am on Thursday to 5.30 am Friday, while the observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 51.2 mm rain during the period, he said.

Despite heavy rains in the suburbs, the vehicular movement on both the Eastern and Western Express Highways was normal, he said. However, the suburban train services of the Central Railway, the Western Railway and on the harbour corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes today, the official said.

The bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running smoothly, the official said. A few low-lying areas in suburban Bhandup, Bandra, Andheri and Dadar witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to the motorists in the morning, he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain or thundershowers are likely to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.