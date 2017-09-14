News in Numbers: Indian ranks 103 in Human Capital Report 2017

India’s low ranking highlights the poor infrastructure to impart education, lack of opportunities to learn from the job, and low quality of high-skilled employees. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

103

What is it? India’s rank in Human Capital Report 2017 released by the World Economic Forum, the Geneva-based group known for organizing annual conferences bringing together leaders from different countries. Last year, the world’s second-most populous nation was ranked 105 out of 130 countries.

Why is it important? The low ranking highlights the poor infrastructure to impart education, lack of opportunities to learn from the job, and low quality of high-skilled employees. Countries that are at the top of the rankings (Norway, Finland and Germany) have two things in common: ensuring educational attainment and deploying a large percentage of their workforce in skill-intensive occupations.

Tell me more: India has the world’s largest youth population, with nearly two-thirds of the population below the age of 35. By 2020, India’s average age will be 29 years as compared to 37 years for China.

50,000

What is it? The number of people evacuated from different locations in Moscow on Wednesday due to bomb threats.

Why is it important? This is the fourth day since Russian cities and organizations started receiving phone calls about bombs being placed. So far, all have turned out to be hoaxes but 205 organizations and 20 Russian cities have been targeted nationally.

Tell me more: The identity of the callers has not yet been found, but some reports indicated it was originating outside Russia.

21.38%

What is it? The compounded returns achieved by Bessemer Venture Partners, a US-based venture capital, that sold its entire stake in the just-concluded initial public offer of Matrimony.com, which runs online matchmaking services.

Why is it important? The successful exit for an investor from a domestic online venture comes at a time when many investors have written off investment in ventures like Housing.com in the last 15 months. Bessemer acquired the shares at an average cost of Rs307.96 per share. The return was calculated based on upper price band of Rs985 per share of face value of Rs5.

Tell me more: Matrimony.com’s IPO got oversubscribed 4.4 times, mainly due to retail and institutional investors.

Rs518 crore

What is it? The net loss reported by Air Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, on a turnover of Rs 1,390 crore in financial year 2016-17.

Why is it important? The full service airline has reported loss even as three listed airlines—Indigo, Jet and Spicejet—have reported profits. Relatively low capacity utilisation and higher unit cost have contributed to a 29% increase in losses for Air Vistara.

Tell me more: Jet Airways reported a net profit of Rs54 crore on a turnover of Rs5,953 core during financial year ended March 2017.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data