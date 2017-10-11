2 IAF personnel killed in gunfight with militants in Kashmir

A file photo. Two militants were also killed in the operation in Hajin area of Bandipora, the official said. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were on Wednesday killed in a gunfight with militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army official said.

The IAF personnel were part of the operation for training.

Two militants were also killed in the operation in Hajin area of Bandipora, the official said.

He said the two Indian Airforce Garud personnel who were injured in the gunfight with militants later succumbed to their injuries.

The operation was going on till last reports were received, he added.