7th Pay Commission: New minimum pay hike from April, says report

Ten central trade unions have begun a three-day protest in front of the Parliament against the delay in minimum pay hike under the Seventh Pay Commission. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The new pay hike for central government employees would come into effect from 1 April next year, according to a report.

The Sen Times has reported that the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) would submit its report on pay hike by 15 December, which then would be sent to the cabinet for approval. After cabinet nod, the whole process is expected to be over and implemented from 1 April next year, it adds. The Sen Times in its report has also countered other media reports that the new pay hike will be implemented from early January next year.

Meanwhile, ET Now reports that the 10 central trade unions have begun a three-day protest in front of the Parliament against the delay in minimum pay hike under the Seventh Pay Commission.

The unions are demanding a minimum pay hike to Rs26,000 from the Seventh Pay Commission recommended Rs18,000.

The commission on the other hand had recommended raising the minimum pay hike to Rs18,000 from Rs7,000, along with the maximum pay being raised from the existing Rs80,000 to Rs2.5 lakh as well as a fitment factor of pay fixation uniformly approved at 2.57 times of basic pay. These recommendations were approved by the Union cabinet. The government had also approved a hike in allowances earlier this July.

“The NAC is likely to go ahead for hike in minimum pay Rs21,000 from Rs18,000 from the existing 2.57 to fitment factor 3.00,” the Sen Times adds.

The trade unions that have called for the protests are: All India United Trade Union Centre (AICCTU), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), according to ET Now report.