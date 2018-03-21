Modi govt launches Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme

Aysuhman Bharat National Health Protection Mission, dubbed Modicare, is touted by the Narendra Modi government as the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday gave its nod for the launch of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ National Health Protection Mission to provide a cover of Rs5 lakh annually to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.

“The scheme has the benefit cover of Rs5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the proposed scheme will be more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC database.

“AB-NHPM will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes—Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS),” an official statement read.

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the scheme, dubbed Modicare, touted as the world’s largest government funded healthcare programme.