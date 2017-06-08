Saharanpur violence: Main accused Chandrashekhar arrested

Lucknow: The main accused in the Saharanpur violence and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar was on Thursday arrested from Himachal Pradesh. The 30-year-old activist was nabbed from Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh, Additional DG (Meerut Zone) Anand Kumar told PTI over phone.

He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand. Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on 9 May after one person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village in the district on 5 May.

Chandrasekhar, who had since been evading arrest, was carrying a reward of Rs12,000 on his head.