RK Nagar bypoll: T.T.V. Dhinakaran to contest from Jayalalithaa’s assembly seat

Dhinakaran is contesting the bypoll with the ‘approval’ of his aunt, the deposed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, says groups senior leader S Anbazhagan. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The T.T.V. Dhinakaran camp on Wednesday officially announced that the ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader will contest the 21 December Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) bypoll.

“T.T.V. Dhinakaran will contest the forthcoming (RK Nagar) bypoll,” senior leader in the camp, S Anbazhagan told reporters in Chennai.

Dhinakaran was contesting the bye election with the “approval” of his aunt, the deposed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, he added. Dhinakaran earlier contested the 12 April bypoll to the constituency, as then AIADMK (Amma) candidate. However, the polls were rescinded by the Election Commission following complaints of money distribution.

Later, a section of ministers led by chief minister K. Palaniswami revolted against the former AIADMK deputy general secretary, and announced sidelining Dhinakaran.

Following the merger of the two factions led by Palaniswami and his now deputy O Panneerselvam in August, a 12 September general council of the party also ousted him as the AIADMK deputy general secretary, as it sacked Sasikala as the party chief.

Last week, the Election Commission allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the unified AIADMK led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, dealing a blow to the Sasikala faction.

The order came as a setback to Sasikala, who is currently serving a four-year sentence in a Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case, and Dhinakaran. The Opposition DMK has fielded M Maruthuganesh.

The RK Nagar seat fell vacant last December following the death of local MLA and then chief minister J Jayalalithaa.