Supreme Court transfers all cases challenging RERA’s validity to Bombay HC

RERA makes it obligatory for builders not to book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase any plot, apartment, without registering the real estate project with the authority. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/ Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred all pending cases across various high courts challenging the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) to Bombay high court.

A total of 21 petitions are pending across several courts and will now be heard by the Bombay HC.

A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra also laid down a two-month timeline for the matter to be decided. The Centre had moved the top court and told it that petitions pending before different high courts should be transferred to one forum for adjudication.

The Central Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) came into effect on 1 May 2017, a year after it was passed by Parliament.

Under the Act, developers, projects and agents were required to mandatorily register their projects with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority by 31 July. Any unregistered project would be deemed unauthorised by the regulator.

RERA also makes it obligatory for builders not to book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase any plot, apartment of building, without registering the real estate project with the authority.

PTI contributed to the story.