5 of family killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Jammu: Five members of a family were on Sunday killed and two others injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a senior police officer said.

Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bimber Gali started around 0745 hours.

“They are specifically targeting civilian areas,” he said.

Director general of police S.P. Vaid in a tweet said, “Due to shelling from across (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch, 5 civilians of a family died & 2 are injured who are being shifted to hospital”.

The civilian casualties occurred in forward village of Devta Dhar when a shell hit the house of Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, a police official said.

The dead include the house owner, a woman, a boy and a minor girl, he said.

Army troops retaliated strongly and effectively to silence Pakistani guns, he said.