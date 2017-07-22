M.K. Stalin attacks Centre, Tamil Nadu govt over introduction of NEET

Chennai: Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday alleged that the Centre’s policies against social justice and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government’s “ignorance” had poured cold water on the medical aspirations of students in Tamil Nadu.

DMK working president and leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly M.K. Stalin said his party, while in government, had upheld social justice by ensuring reservation to the communities concerned. This had enabled students from simple background get access to professional education and graduate as doctors and engineers, he said, adding, the party-led government had earlier done away with entrance exam for such courses.

More From Livemint »

However, with the introduction of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), social justice was facing a ‘danger’, he said in a statement. Hitting out at the ruling AIADMK over the handling of the NEET issue, Stalin said it was yet to ensure Presidential nod for the two bills adopted in the state assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the entrance exam.

“Due to the ignorance of the AIADMK government and the BJP government’s policies against social justice, NEET has entered Tamil Nadu and poured cold water on the medical aspirations of the state’s students,” he said.

He also questioned state ministers recently meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers in Delhi on the NEET issue, indicating it was a delayed step. A memorandum was submitted to Modi by the delegation of ministers on Thursday seeking Presidential nod for two Bills passed recently by the state assembly and now pending with the Centre.

Stalin urged his supporters to ensure good participation in 27 July human chain, seeking Presidential assent for two Bills adopted by the assembly. CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had already announced that they will participate in the DMK’s human chain protest.