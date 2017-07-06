Subramaniam Swamy plea in Delhi HC seeks CBI headed SIT to probe Sunanda Pushkar case

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramaniam Swamy on Thursday filed a public interest case in the Delhi high court against Delhi Police, the ministry of home affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation demanding that a CBI headed special investigation team (SIT) be set up to investigate the January 2014 death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor.

The petition alleges that Tharoor tried to “mislead” the investigators, and pressurise, along with fellow Congress leader and former union health minister and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, the head of the forensic department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to give a favourable autopsy report. It also claims that the investigators messed up the investigation deliberately “causing inordinate delays.”

Shashi Tharoor’s office said it has “no comments with respect to the writ petition, but mentioned that “a criminal defamation suit has been filed by Tharoor before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram.” Tharoor has posted on Twitter confirming this.

Azad was unavailable for comment.

As per law, the investigation of a criminal case registered by the state police can be

taken over by CBI either when: the concerned state government makes a request to that effect and the central government agrees to it; the state government issues a notification of consent under provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPE Act) and the central government issues notification under the Act; or the Supreme Court or high courts order CBI to take up the investigation.

In the past, courts have ordered CBI probes into several high profile cases such as the Vyapam case, the Asaram case, and the Narada case.

Pushkar, wife of Shashi Tharoor was found dead in a hotel room in South Delhi on 17 January, 2014. There is, as yet, no clarity over the cause of death.