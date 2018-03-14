 UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting over nerve attack - Livemint
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting over nerve attack

PM Theresa May has said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who are in hospital in a critical condition
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 05 44 PM IST
Stephen Addison
Russia, also a member of the UN Security Council, has denied any involvement in the attack. Photo: Bloomberg
London:Britain has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to update members on the investigation into a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who are in hospital in a critical condition.

Russia, also a member of the Security Council, has denied any involvement in the attack. Reuters.

First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 05 44 PM IST
Topics: nerve attack UNSC meeting UK Britain UN Security Council

