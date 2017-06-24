Yogi Adityanath govt launches ‘informer scheme’ to curb female foeticide

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has started a scheme under which informers would alert the state authorities about attempts and incidents of female foeticide.

At an event in Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the declining sex ratio in the state and launched the ‘Mukhbir Yojana’ (Informer Scheme) aimed at arresting cases of female foeticide. The chief minister also launched 181 Women Helpline and flagged off 64 rescue vans.

Adityanath said that the state government is committed to providing complete security to women and also ensure that they are strengthened—socially and economically. “The state government is serious about providing a fear- free atmosphere to women so that they can feel secure. Along with this, the government is also serious about making them self-reliant. A society, which respects the women can develop and progress,” he said at the programme held at his official residence.

At another programme, ‘Uttar Pradesh Aam Mahotsava’, held at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan in Lucknow, Adityanath said that the UP government is making continuous efforts to increase the income of the farmers. “Efforts are being made, so that the farmers adopt new technologies. The state government is also encouraging export of mangoes and is giving grants for the same,” he said.

The chief minister also planted a mango sapling and released a book of the horticulture department.