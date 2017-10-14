Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Oct 14 2017. 09 48 AM IST

2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including top commander Waseem Shah, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir
PTI
Representational image. Security forces launched an operation in Litter area of Pulwama Saturday morning following information about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said. Photo: AFP
Representational image. Security forces launched an operation in Litter area of Pulwama Saturday morning following information about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including top commander Waseem Shah, were on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched an operation in Litter area of Pulwama Saturday morning following information about the presence of the militants in the area, a police official said. The militants opened fire on security forces which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, he said.

The other slain militant has been identified as Nisar Ahmed Mir.

First Published: Sat, Oct 14 2017. 09 22 AM IST
Topics: Lashkar-e-Taiba Kashmir encounter Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir Waseem Shah

