Gorkhaland: Cracks appear in Gorkha unity

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that she will meet Gorkha leaders on 29 August. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: Cracks have started to appear in the greater Gorkha unity over the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland after the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) unilaterally wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking an audience.

The chief minister announced on Tuesday that she will meet Gorkha leaders on 29 August. She said the state government will invite all political parties from the hills and the development boards she had created to take part in the discussions.

The Gorkhas had formed a coordination committee to bring together all political outfits such as the GNLF, Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League and the Jan Andolan Party, apart from the dominant Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), to bury their internal differences and to intensify the agitation for Gorkhaland.

“I am worried about the unity we had built through the coordination committee,” said Kalyan Dewan, a GJM leader and convenor of the coordination committee. “I hope GNLF will appreciate the importance of speaking (to the state) collectively.”

Asked why the GNLF broke ranks with other parties to approach the state government for a dialogue, Niraj Zimba, a spokesperson for the party said, the GNLF was only following the instructions of the Union home minister Rajnath Singh, who asked the visiting Gorkha leaders last Sunday to start a dialogue with the state government over their demands.

The coordination committee is divided over holding talks with the state, according to Zimba.

To be sure, Dewan had said last week that the coordination committee and even hardliners such as GJM president Bimal Gurung were willing to talk to the state government to resolve the impasse. As a goodwill gesture, the GJM had withdrawn the fast unto death by its youth wing.

“Still, the state did not reciprocate by calling us for a meeting,” Dewan said on Tuesday.

Zimba said the GNLF wrote the state government to protect the interest of local people, who are facing an indefinite strike for over two months. “We appreciate the importance of unity and there is no point in holding talks with the state government unless all stakeholders take part,” he added.

State government officials in Kolkata claimed major victory in the GNLF taking the first step to start a dialogue. It clearly shows that local people have given up on the strike, and want the standoff to end, they said asking not to be named.

Banerjee said the violence appears to have been contained, and that both the police and the local people have shown restraint.