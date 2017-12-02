INS Chakra, India’s only nuclear-powered submarine, suffers damage
New Delhi: Indian Navy’s only nuclear-powered submarine, INS Chakra, has suffered a damage and a board of inquiry has been ordered into it, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Friday.
“There has been some damage to her sonar domes where two panels have been dislodged. A board of inquiry has been instituted,” he said.
INS Chakra is a nuclear-powered submarine which was taken by India on lease from Russia in 2012 for a period of 10 years.
Lanba said a joint team of Indian and Russian experts has already examined the submarine to assess the damage.
“It was a joint team of Indian and Russian experts who examined the submarine. We have already ordered the panels,” Lanba told a press conference ahead of the Navy Day on 4 December. He hoped that the submarine will be back into action “sooner than later”.
INS Chakra is propelled by a 190 MW nuclear reactor. The submarine had suffered the damage around two-and-a-half months back. Lanba also categorically rejected Russian media reports that the Navy had allowed a technical team from the US to visit the submarine.
“No US official has even seen it from close quarters,” he said
Latest News »
- BJP will lose in 2019 Lok Sabha polls if ballot papers used, says Mayawati
- Railway hotel scam: Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi appears before ED in Patna
- Mehbooba Mufti elected PDP president for 6th consecutive term
- Bali volcanic ash: More flights cancelled on forecast of deteriorating conditions
- US Senate passes tax-cut bill in milestone move toward overhaul
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bank recapitalisation can help revive stressed power plants, but who’d want them?
The impact of postponing ‘Padmavati’s’ release on multiplexes
No room for fiscal boost for rest of the year
Indian economy no longer dependent on the oxygen of govt support
Average PMI for September quarter lower than that for Q1