Revised MRP stickers on pre-July stocks allowed till 30 Sept: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: In a big relief to manufacturers with huge pre-July stock lying in the supply chain, the government on Friday clarified that putting stickers with revised prices on packages will not breach any rules, which was a major concern for businesses in the past few days.

Consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters here that the decision of the legal metrology division in the ministry has been communicated to all chief ministers and urged them to set up help lines to address consumer grievances during the transition to goods and service tax (GST).

“The sticker mentioning revised price shall not overwrite the original MRP,” Paswan said, adding that stickers are allowed till 30 September. Goods sold after that have to print prices with GST on packages, the minister explained.

Many companies in the last few days had expressed the concern that putting stickers with revised price will be against the legal metrology rules relating to packaged commodities, that is in force from 2011. “Stickers with revised prices will not breach any law. Businesses and traders have to pass on all benefits to consumers,” said Paswan.

Any default in revising the price in line with reduction in tax burden on the commodity will attract a fine of Rs10,000, explained an official, who asked not to be named.

The consumer affairs ministry has also requested state governments to follow reservation policy for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes while granting licence for fair price shops.

The government also decided to continue the current food grain price under the National Food Security Act till June 2018. The prices were to be revised in 2016.

The ministry also revised the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 mandating companies to increase the text size of words and numbers mentioning maximum retail price, net quantity and consumer care details.