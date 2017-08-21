Govt curbs import of green gram, black matpe
In FY18, traders can import no more than 300,000 tonnes of green gram, also known as moong locally and black matpe or urad, says a government notification
Mumbai: India has capped imports of green gram and black matpe at 300,000 tonnes, the government said in a notification on Monday, as the prices of the pulses have plunged due to record production.
The restriction will help support local prices of both the lentils in the world’s biggest importer of the pulses, but will put pressure on producers such as Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi which rely on exports to India.
In the fiscal year running from April to March traders can import no more than 300,000 tonnes of green gram, also known as moong locally and black matpe or urad.
The government had earlier this month put restrictions on imports of pigeon peas. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 06 39 PM IST
Topics: import curbs green gram black matpe pigeon peas
