11 new judges appointed for high court in Madras, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

New Delhi: Eleven judges to three high courts have been appointed. The fresh appointments -- six in the Madras High Court, three in the high court of Chhattisgarh and two in Punjab and Haryana-- come at a time when the government and the judiciary continue to have differences over a key document which guides nomination of judges to the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had recently said that appointment of judges will continue despite non finalisation of memorandum of procedure. The Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification issued today, said that the President has appointed V Bhavani Subbaroyan, A D Jagadish Chandira, G R Swaminathan, Abdul Quddhose, M Dhandapani and Daivasigamani Audikesavalu as additional judges for a period of two years in the Madras High Court.

Justice Subbaroyan will be the lone woman judge in the high court having total strength of 75. The Madras High Court will still have 20 vacancies after this latest appointment. Before the announcement, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had the highest vacancies of judges with 39 against the sanctioned posts of 85 while the Chhattisgarh High Court had 11 vacant posts against sanctioned strength of 22.

As on 1 May, the 24 high courts had 450 vacancies. While the sanctioned strength is 1,079, the working strength is 629 judges.