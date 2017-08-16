3rd Business Climate Summit to be held in New Delhi on 31 Aug and 1 Sept

Under the Paris climate agreement, India has set an ambitious target of lowering the emissions intensity of its economy by 33-35% by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The third Business Climate Summit (BCS) will be held in New Delhi on 31 August and 1 September, with the focus on spatial planning, climate finance and the role of carbon markets.

The first two summits were held in Paris and London.

Spatial planning means methods deployed to use space in an integrated manner. It includes land use, transport and environment planning.

Governments can set policy on tackling climate-related issues. “...these solutions ultimately need to be put in action by large and small businesses, manufacturing industry,” said Naina Lal Kidwai, chair, FICCI Sustainability, Energy and Water Council

According to Mukund Rajan, chairman of FICCI and chief ethics officer of Tata Global Sustainability Council, developing countries have received aid from developed countries to curb pollution only to the tune of $15 billion dollars cumulatively where they have been promised $100 billion per year till 2020. The real question is how governments of developing countries negotiate with their developed counterparts on ways to address climate change issue.

Under the Paris climate agreement, India has set an ambitious target of lowering the emissions intensity of its economy by 33-35% by 2030. It plans to install 175gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy by 2022.