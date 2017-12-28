Solve Mahadayi crisis by 1 January, farmers tell Karnataka govt

A dawn-dusk bandh was observed across five districts of north Karnataka on Wednesday, a day after Karnataka BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa met agitating farmers in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Mahadayi protesters on Wednesday set January-end as the deadline for the Karnataka government to amicably solve the Mahadayi river water issue with Goa to meet the drinking water needs of drought-prone areas of northern Karnataka.

Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Horata Samanvaya Samiti, a committee spearheading the stir, said all the three parties—Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)—have to come together to find a solution to the issue. If that is not possible, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has to lead an all-party delegation, including farmers, to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

A dawn-dusk bandh, called by the committee, was observed across five districts of north Karnataka on Wednesday. Shops and establishments downed shutters, schools and colleges were closed and buses and other means of transport were off the roads, officials said.

“Within January the issue should get resolved, within a week’s time a date has to be fixed,” said Veeresh Sorabadamath, leader of the committee.