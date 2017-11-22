Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code amendments get Cabinet approval: report
Cabinet approves amendment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets
New Delhi: India’s cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets, two TV channels reported, citing unnamed sources.
The finance ministry had earlier asked banks to ensure that wilful defaulters were prevented from buying same stressed assets again as it strives to cut the record $147 billion soured loans accumulated in the banking sector.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to brief the media later on Wednesday. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Nov 22 2017. 01 43 PM IST
Latest News »
- IAF successfully test fires Brahmos from Sukhoi fighter jet for 1st time
- After sovereign upgrade, Moody’s ups outlook on Indian companies
- Google is filtering news for the wrong reason
- PSUs wage revision: Cabinet gives nod to policy framework
- Supreme Court upholds ban on petcoke, furnace oil in Delhi, neighbouring states
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Temporary staffing firms seek rapid growth through a spree of acquisitions
Jet Airways: cost reduction isn’t good enough?
Edible oil duty hike doesn’t spoil investor appetite for packaged food stocks
Company earnings estimates continue to be cut after September quarter results
The pros outweigh the cons for tyre firms
Share