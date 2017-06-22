Government to create 10,000 vacancies for certified yoga teachers

New Delhi: The government plans to create 10,000 vacancies of certified yoga trainers as more people take to the traditional practice, an official in the central government’s AYUSH ministry said.

The number of yoga trainers in the country has increased 30% in the past two years, according to ministry estimates.

“Yoga has gradually become popular among Indians. More and more private companies are hiring yoga instructors in their offices realizing its holistic benefits. The government is also planning to create around 10,000 vacancies for yoga trainers in coming years,” said Ishwara N. Acharya, joint adviser (yoga) in the AYUSH ministry said.

“Recently, Haryana government has announced 1,000 vacancies in the state. We have written to all other states to identify the institutions where there is a need of certified yoga trainers. Before 2015, there was no certification for yoga trainers but we now provide them accreditation through Quality Council of India (QCI) to ensure quality of the traditional practice,” said Acharya.

QCI has designed a scheme for voluntary certification of yoga professionals by adopting principles and requirements laid down in international standards. QCI also enables the government to hire certified yoga trainers in its institutions.

“More and more people are willing to take up the traditional practice as a profession. We have recently facilitated the hiring of yoga trainers in the Haryana government. We are also certifying yoga schools in the country. We have over 30 applications from yoga schools for certification on the parameters of infrastructure and quality. Government yoga schools are also improving gradually,” said Manish Pande, joint director, QCI.

AYUSH ministry’s wing Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) is actively engaged in research activities regarding yoga and its efficacy on various diseases. An AYUSH ministry yoga protocol document claims that a small sampling of research shows that yoga is beneficial for physical fitness, musculo-skeletal functioning and cardio-vascular health. It claims yoga is beneficial in the management of diabetes, respiratory disorders, hypertension, hypotension and many lifestyle-related disorders. Also, yoga helps reduce depression, fatigue, anxiety disorders and stress and it also regulates menopausal symptoms.

“Popularity of yoga can be seen with an overwhelming response on International Yoga Day on Wednesday. Over 51,000 people took part in yoga celebrations in Lucknow. There are many youth who want to adopt the practice as profession but they don’t have jobs. Youth will be attracted towards the profession if they see job opportunities in the area,” Acharya said.

Recently, Shripad Naik, minister of state in the AYUSH ministry, claimed that CCRYN is conducting a mega multi-centric research study on efficacy of yoga on diabetes in which around 250,000 people have been screened and the preliminary results of this research study are very encouraging. The minister also said treatments in modern medical hospitals are becoming expensive; so, yoga is making new inroads.