Narendra Modi affirms India’s commitment to Paris climate deal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Monday reaffirmed India’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate accord, during a conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Trudeau had called up Modi on Monday evening.

“Both leaders exchanged views on developments of mutual interest, specifically climate change. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to take forward implementation of the Paris Agreement,” the statement said.

Modi also congratulated Trudeau on the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation this year, the statement said. He also appreciated the steady all-round progress in diverse areas of bilateral engagement with Canada, it said.

Modi’s reaffirmation of India’s commitment to climate change comes after the US last month pulled out of the Paris pact, saying it was disadvantageous to the US and that the current deal could cost the US as many as 2.7 million jobs by 2025. Citing the examples of India and China who would be allowed to use coal to fuel power plants as well as receive billion of dollars to clamp down on emissions, Trump had said that the pact was unfavourable to the US.

The Paris pact was a common theme of discussion during Modi’s May-June visit to Europe during which he visited Germany, Spain and France. In Germany and France, Modi had affirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change pact. Modi said preservation of the environment was “part of the world’s shared heritage” and that India would “continue working on this... above and beyond the Paris accord”.