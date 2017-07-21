Cow vigilantism a state subject, Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that cow vigilantism was a state subject in which it did not have a role to play.

“Government does not support any kind of vigilantism in this manner,” Ranjit Kumar, Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, told the court.

More From Livemint »

A bench headed by justice Dipak Misra was hearing three public interest litigation cases challenging certain laws that shield vigilante cow protection groups in the country.

Three individuals—Martin Macwan, a Dalit rights activist, Mohanbhai Hamir Bhai Bedva, an alleged victim of such violence, and Tehseen Poonawalla, an activist associated with the Congress—moved the apex court last year.

The court had intervened in the ongoing controversy over cow protection and sought responses from the Centre and six states on the issue within three weeks in April.

The six states are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Except for Congress-ruled Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in these states.

On 16 July, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent out a warning to cow vigilantes saying that strict action would be taken against those who were indulging in violence.