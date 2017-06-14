| E-Paper
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 12 13 PM IST

Resolution of bad loans problem primary focus of government, says official

Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor at the finance ministry, has said that resolution of Indian banks’ bad loans is the “first and primary focus” of the government

Rajesh Kumar Singh
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that it had identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and would order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: A resolution of Indian banks’ bad loans is the “first and primary focus” of the government, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic advisor at the ministry, told television channel CNBC-TV18 that state-run banks would be consolidated primarily on commercial considerations.

Sanyal’s comments came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that it had identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and would order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them to start unclogging the $150 billion in bad debt plaguing Asia’s third-largest economy. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 12 13 PM IST