7th Pay Commission: PM may review allowances for central government employees today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will conduct a review meeting with finance minister Arun Jaitley and finance secretary Ashok Lavasa to discuss his views on 7th Pay Commission allowances for central government employees, according to an ANI report.

The meeting, according to the report, is set to take place on Monday evening and will focus on recommendations of the Lavasa committee.

The committee headed by Ashok Lavasa had examined the 7th pay Commission’s recommendations on allowances in April. After the report was submitted the report to Jaitley, an Empowered Committee of Secretaries was formed examine the report and give its proposals to the Cabinet.

The committee had recommended amendments in some allowances that are applicable to all employees as well as some other allowances which apply to specific employee categories.